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Women were proposed to be banned from traveling abroad on par with men: can the current rules be revised

10:50, 24 June 2026
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The initiative for equal travel restrictions for women and men received minimal support.
Women were proposed to be banned from traveling abroad on par with men: can the current rules be revised
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The initiative to introduce equal rules for traveling abroad for women and men did not receive public support. A petition calling to restrict women from leaving the country on par with men gathered only 14 signatures in over three months.

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The initiative did not gain the required number of votes

The petition to the Cabinet of Ministers was registered on March 23. As of June 24, it had collected only 14 votes out of the 25,000 needed for the government to be obliged to consider the appeal.

The author of the initiative proposed to introduce for women the same travel restrictions abroad that apply to men of conscription age during martial law.

Arguments presented by the petition author

According to the author, banning women from leaving Ukraine could help reduce the number of divorces, ensure equality of rights and duties between women and men, and reduce the outflow of qualified workers abroad.

However, the proposal did not attract significant public interest and did not come close to the required support threshold.

Current travel rules for women

As reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the government previously decided to lift any restrictions on crossing the state border for women working in the public sector.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed all women without exception to freely travel abroad regardless of whether they work in government bodies, local self-government bodies, state enterprises, or courts.

According to Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, the government decision canceled previous restrictions that applied to certain categories of female public sector employees. Special bans on crossing the border related to place of work or position do not apply to women.

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