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In Rivne region, a man beat a chained dog with a stick – police fined him UAH 3400

22:00, 24 June 2026
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The man was issued a ruling for animal cruelty.
In Rivne region, a man beat a chained dog with a stick – police fined him UAH 3400
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In the Rokytnivska community of Rivne region, police held a man administratively liable for beating a dog with a wooden stick.

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According to the police, the incident became known to law enforcement on June 22 during social media monitoring. A video was published in one of the Telegram channels showing a man hitting a dog on a chain with a wooden stick.

After discovering the recording, police registered the event in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports and began an investigation.

The law enforcement officers identified the offender. He turned out to be a 28-year-old resident of the village of Vezhytsia. According to him, the day before, he was passing by acquaintances' property and allegedly got scared of the dog, which tried to bite him. Because of this, the man decided to "teach" the animal a lesson.

The dog was examined by a veterinarian. According to the examination results, no bodily injuries were found on the animal, the police stated.

The man was issued a ruling under Part 1 of Article 89 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (cruelty to animals). He was fined 3400 hryvnias.

In the comments under the police post, users demand increased fines for animal cruelty and doubt that the dog had no injuries.

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