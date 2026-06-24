The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the world to monitor Belarus's mobilization tranings near NATO borders

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Minsk's actions in the Grodno region may have signs of elements of intimidation of neighboring states and occur against the backdrop of increased military activity near the borders of Ukraine and NATO.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to closely monitor the "mobilization exercises" currently being conducted in the Grodno region of Belarus near the borders of NATO countries. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha.

According to him, from June 20 to July 2, the military commissariat of the Oshmyany district of Belarus is conscripting about 2,000 people and organizing preliminary assembly points.

Sybiha noted that although these measures are officially presented as a planned data check, they may be used as a tool of pressure and intimidation of neighboring states.

“The Belarusian leadership shows no intention of de-escalation. Instead, Minsk is strengthening its military presence near the borders of Ukraine and NATO countries. This strategy aligns with the interests of the Kremlin and involves the use of political blackmail, which directly contradicts the public statements of the Belarusian leadership regarding peace,” Sybiha said.

Ukraine continues to monitor the situation and calls on international partners to increase pressure on Alexander Lukashenko's regime to prevent further escalation of the security situation in the region.

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