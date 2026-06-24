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Ukraine Will Preventively Strike Russian War-Supporting Facilities — Volodymyr Zelenskyy

21:43, 24 June 2026
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The President instructed Intelligence Service and the Defense Forces to act proactively.
Ukraine Will Preventively Strike Russian War-Supporting Facilities — Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is not engaging in the occupation of foreign territories for the first time, and that the Russian state, according to him, consists of "many subjugated peoples and stolen lands." Zelenskyy also announced that he instructed intelligence and the Defense Forces to carry out preventive strikes on facilities that Russia uses to support military actions against Ukraine.

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"We fight for our land. We fight for our people. We fight for justice for Ukraine. I ordered our intelligence and army to work proactively against those facilities that the Russians use to escalate the war," emphasized the President.

According to him, the Russian leadership is concentrating air defense systems near Moscow, in the Valdai area, and near the Kerch Bridge, reducing their number in other directions.

The President noted that, according to his data, Russia has redeployed hundreds of launchers of the S-400, S-500, and "Pantsir" systems to the Moscow region, as well as about 90 air defense launchers to the Valdai area, where, according to him, a separate air defense division is being formed.

He added that in other directions, Russia has significantly fewer air defense assets, which, in his opinion, indicates the priorities of protecting the country's political leadership.

Separately, Zelenskyy spoke about economic problems in Russia, including a fuel shortage in more than 60 regions and rising prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

He also reported that Russian special services are discussing the possibility of postponing or canceling internal political procedures related to "United Russia," scheduled for September, due to uncertainty about the internal situation.

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