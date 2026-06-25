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Ukraine received EUR 3.2 billion from the EU: where the money be allocated

12:59, 25 June 2026
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The Ministry of Finance emphasized that the received EUR 3.2 billion is the first practical result of launching the new support instrument for Ukraine.
Ukraine received EUR 3.2 billion from the EU: where the money be allocated
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On Thursday, June 25, EUR 3.2 billion from the European Union were credited to the State Budget of Ukraine. This is the first tranche of budget support within the framework of the new financial instrument Ukraine Support Loan. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

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“The funds will help finance priority expenditures of the state budget, support macro-financial stability, and ensure the uninterrupted operation of the state under conditions of full-scale war,” the ministry stated.

Ukraine Support Loan is part of a broader two-year framework of EU support for Ukraine for 2026-2027. The total volume of the instrument amounts to up to EUR 90 billion. This decision allows Ukraine not only to cover urgent budget needs but also to gain greater predictability in financing over the medium term.

“The received EUR 3.2 billion is the first practical result of launching the new support instrument for Ukraine. For us, this is not just another tranche. It is a resource that helps the state fulfill its obligations to citizens, maintain financial stability, and allocate more internal resources to defense,” said the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhii Marchenko.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko, added that the funds have already been credited to the State Budget and will be directed towards strengthening our defense capability and social resilience.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement with the EU on attracting up to EUR 90 billion to aid Ukraine.

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