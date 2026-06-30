Not everyone has the right to change their name — legal grounds for refusal named

You can change not only your first name but also your surname or patronymic, however, not everyone will be able to exercise this right.

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The right to change one's name in Ukraine is guaranteed by law and is one of the important personal freedoms of citizens. At the same time, this procedure has clearly defined rules: it can only be used by complying with the conditions established by law, and in certain cases, the state registration authority has the right to refuse.

Ukrainians can change not only their first name but also their surname or patronymic, and during martial law, they can apply for this administrative service regardless of their place of registration.

Who has the right to change their first name, surname, or patronymic

In Ukraine, the concept of a name includes three components: surname, first name, and patronymic.

After reaching the age of 16, a citizen has the right to independently change any of these components without obtaining the consent of parents or other legal representatives. In particular, one can change their first name, surname, or patronymic.

For teenagers aged 14 to 16, this possibility is also provided by law, but in most cases, it can only be used with the consent of both parents or guardians.

When the consent of only one parent is sufficient

The law defines cases when a person aged 14 to 16 needs the consent of only one parent to change their name. This is possible if the other parent:

has died or been declared dead;

is recognized as missing;

is incapacitated or has limited legal capacity;

has been deprived of parental rights;

has been excluded from the child's birth record;

or the record about them was made solely at the mother's request.

In which cases can a name change be refused

Despite the legally guaranteed right to change one's name, the state registration authority may refuse to carry out the procedure if the applicant:

is involved in a criminal proceeding or is under administrative supervision;

has an unexpunged or outstanding conviction;

is wanted by law enforcement agencies of another country;

submitted documents containing false information.

At the same time, the legislation does not limit the number of name changes.

Moreover, during martial law, one can apply for this administrative service at any Civil Registration Office regardless of the registered place of residence.

What unusual names Ukrainians chose in 2026

Ukrainians not only exercise the right to change their name but often choose quite unusual options.

According to the justice authorities, among the most interesting cases registered in the first five months of 2026 are:

in Poltava region, Viktoriya Viktorivna changed her name to Marko Luka;

in Chernihiv region, Oleksandra became Dobrodar;

in Sumy region, Anna chose the name Agneta.

These examples show that citizens can choose practically any new name, provided it does not contradict the requirements of the legislation and there are no legal grounds for refusal of state registration of the name change.

The right to change one's name is an important guarantee of personal freedom. However, it can only be exercised by complying with the requirements of the law and in the absence of circumstances that, according to the law, prevent the procedure.

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