Poland Tightens Rules for Apartment Owners Renting Out Housing: Who Faces Large Fines

New requirements have already come into force, and ignoring them can cost property owners up to 30,000 zlotys in fines.

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From June 30, 2026, new fire safety requirements for short-term rental properties came into effect in Poland. Owners of apartments, suites, and rooms rented out daily are now required to equip such premises with autonomous smoke detectors, and in some cases, also carbon monoxide detectors. Significant fines and other types of liability are provided for non-compliance.

Smoke detectors have become mandatory for short-term rentals

The new rules apply to properties used for providing hotel services. This includes not only hotels or guesthouses but also apartments, suites, and rooms rented out daily, including through online booking platforms.

From now on, each such property must be equipped with at least one autonomous smoke detector.

The requirement to install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors is stipulated by the regulation of the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland dated November 21, 2024, which amended the fire protection rules for buildings, other structures, and territories.

Which properties are exempt from installing additional detectors

The new rules provide an exception. If the premises are already equipped with a fire alarm system or a stationary automatic fire extinguishing system, installing a separate autonomous smoke detector is not required.

This mainly applies to properties that already have comprehensive fire protection systems.

When a carbon monoxide detector must be installed

A separate obligation applies to premises where appliances operating on solid, gaseous, or liquid fuel are used.

Specifically, these are apartments equipped with gas water heaters, boilers, fireplaces, or other devices where fuel combustion occurs. In such cases, owners must also install a carbon monoxide detector.

Not every detector meets the new requirements

Polish legislation requires that installed devices comply with current Polish standards.

Therefore, purchasing the cheapest models without the necessary technical specifications may not meet legal requirements. Owners are advised to pay attention not only to the fact of installing a detector but also to its compliance with established technical norms.

What fines threaten for the absence of detectors

For the absence of mandatory detectors, owners may face a fine of up to 5,000 Polish zlotys (approximately 60,000 hryvnias) or a court-imposed fine of up to 30,000 zlotys (almost 360,000 hryvnias).

In some cases, the law also allows for arrest or punishment in the form of restriction of liberty. Additionally, the owner may be held liable for violating fire safety requirements.

The absence of detectors may affect insurance payments

Failure to comply with the new requirements may have consequences beyond fines.

In the event of a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning, the insurance company may check whether the owner fulfilled the obligations established by law. This may affect the decision regarding the payment of insurance compensation.

Who will control compliance with the new rules

Compliance may be checked by authorized state bodies, including the State Fire Service of Poland.

If violations are found during an inspection, the owner may be required to eliminate them within a specified period.

Who the new requirements do not yet apply to

The obligation that came into force on June 30, 2026, primarily applies to short-term rental properties and accommodation establishments.

At the same time, owners of apartments and private houses used exclusively for their own residence will have to install smoke detectors only from January 1, 2030.

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