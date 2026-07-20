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FOPs with missing person status who won government tenders were found in Prozorro

11:07, 20 July 2026 80
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An anomaly was detected in public procurement: among the tender winners were entrepreneurs with missing person status.
FOPs with missing person status who won government tenders were found in Prozorro
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Individual entrepreneurs continue to increase their presence in public procurement. In the first half of 2026 alone, they have already won nearly a million tenders through the Prozorro system, with some entrepreneurs setting records for the number of won procurements and cooperation with hundreds of government customers. At the same time, data analysis revealed problematic cases: among the tender winners were entrepreneurs who had missing person status at the time of contract conclusion.

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Almost 83.5 thousand FOPs have already won 923 thousand government tenders

As of early July 2026, according to the state electronic public procurement system Prozorro, 83,422 individual entrepreneurs have already become winners of government tenders. In total, they won 923,739 procurements.

For comparison, in the entire 2025, 115,512 FOPs became winners of government tenders, winning over 2 million tenders. Opendatabot indicates: this was 38% more than before the full-scale invasion, but 30% less than the record year of 2024.

FOPs are increasingly active in public procurement

Analysts note that entrepreneurs are increasingly joining the public procurement system, especially compared to the pre-war period.

For example, analyzing the 2025 figures, on average one entrepreneur won nearly 18 tenders. For comparison, in 2021 this figure was only 6.2 tenders per FOP.

One entrepreneur won over 2,200 tenders in half a year

Among procurement participants, there are absolute leaders.

In 2026, one entrepreneur has already won 2,288 tenders, which is the best result among FOPs this year.

Another entrepreneur stood out with the largest number of customers: he won 788 tenders, cooperating with 769 different customers.

Considering the entire existence of the Prozorro system, the absolute record belongs to an entrepreneur who won 10,225 tenders, working with only 23 customers.

The second and third places in the number of won procurements are held by entrepreneurs with 8,636 and 8,553 wins respectively.

FOPs with missing person status were found among tender winners

At the same time, data verification showed that the system does not always manage to identify contractors whose contract conclusion may potentially raise legal issues.

During the tender analysis, two FOPs were found who already had missing person status but won six government tenders totaling 297.5 thousand UAH.

Why missing person status does not terminate FOP activity

The status of a missing person by itself does not automatically terminate entrepreneurial activity.

To terminate the activity of an individual entrepreneur, state registration of termination must be carried out. Grounds for this may include, among others, a court decision recognizing the person as missing or declaring them deceased.

Entering information into the Register of Missing Persons by itself does not terminate the FOP status.

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