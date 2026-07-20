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A Ukrainian woman was obliged to return IDP assistance — the court named the reason

12:37, 20 July 2026 84
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Payments to the woman were approved and accrued monthly from November 2024 to February 2025.
A Ukrainian woman was obliged to return IDP assistance — the court named the reason
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The Peresyp District Court of Odesa obliged a Ukrainian woman to return 10,000 hryvnias of state housing assistance for internally displaced persons (IDPs), because she continued to receive payments after leaving the country and did not inform the authorized bodies about it.

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Circumstances of the case

According to the decision of the Peresyp District Court of Odesa No. 523/9445/26, the woman, together with her minor son, was registered as an IDP in the Odesa region until October 2024. After moving to the Peresyp district of Odesa in November 2024, she submitted an application to receive state housing assistance. Payments were assigned to her and accrued monthly from November 2024 to February 2025.

During the verification of assistance recipients, the Ministry of Finance established that the woman and her child were abroad for more than 30 calendar days. This information was confirmed by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The court decision states that according to Procedure No. 332, the assistance recipient is obliged to notify about returning to the abandoned place of residence, departure for temporary or permanent residence abroad, or staying outside Ukraine for more than 30 consecutive calendar days or more than 60 calendar days in total during a six-month period of receiving assistance.

Since the woman did not notify about her departure, she was unjustifiably paid 10,000 hryvnias of assistance for January and February 2025.

Court decision

The court satisfied the claim of the Department of Labor and Social Policy of the Odesa City Council and ordered the woman to repay the overpaid 10,000 hryvnias. In addition, she must pay a court fee of 3,328 hryvnias.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", receiving a notification from the social protection authority about the need to return overpaid state assistance often comes as a complete surprise to the person. Sometimes it concerns several thousand hryvnias, and in some cases — tens or even hundreds of thousands, which, according to the state, were paid without sufficient legal grounds.

Such situations arise regarding assistance to internally displaced persons, low-income families, large families, state social assistance to persons with disabilities, temporary assistance to children whose parents evade alimony payments, as well as other social payments.

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