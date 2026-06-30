The Ministry of Energy Prepares for Peak Loads: Ukrainians Urged to Save Electricity

According to Shmyhal, energy workers are doing everything possible today to ensure the stability of the energy system.

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The Ministry of Energy is taking additional measures to balance the operation of the energy system due to the abnormal heatwave that has swept across Europe and caused an increase in electricity consumption. This was reported by the Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal.

As was previously announced, on June 30, temporary electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine due to increased load on the energy system caused by hot weather.

According to Shmyhal, to ensure stable operation of the energy system during peak load periods, relevant services and enterprises in the energy sector have been instructed to take a number of measures.

In particular, the Ministry of Energy has instructed to consider the possibility of optimizing the repair schedules of nuclear power plant units to increase electricity production during hours of maximum consumption.

There is also a task to complete emergency restoration work as soon as possible and to commission thermal generation equipment with a total capacity of at least 300 MW.

Additionally, the ministry plans to strengthen the use of cogeneration plants, including gas generation, and to prepare proposals for further liberalization of conditions for their effective operation.

Separately, it has been instructed to ensure the active use of energy storage installations to additionally cover peak loads and increase the available system capacity by approximately 300 MW.

Another direction will be to increase electricity imports from partner countries of the European Union. The issue of increasing imports by state enterprises will also be worked out.

According to Shmyhal, energy workers are doing everything possible today to ensure the stability of the energy system.

“But how critical the situation will be depends on each of us. Remember that reasonable electricity consumption during peak hours (17:00-22:00) is an important contribution by everyone to ensuring reliable electricity supply,” he said.

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