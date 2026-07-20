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Posted an ad about selling kittens — this can result in a fine of 85 thousand hryvnias

10:49, 20 July 2026 112
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Not every sale of a pet is a violation, but in some cases, a fine of up to 85 thousand hryvnias can be imposed.
Posted an ad about selling kittens — this can result in a fine of 85 thousand hryvnias
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Selling pets through social networks, specialized websites, and online platforms has long become a common way to find new owners for kittens and puppies or to earn extra income. At the same time, not all sellers realize that regular trading of animals may be considered entrepreneurial activity. If it is carried out without state registration and tax payment, the seller may face significant fines, and in some cases — even confiscation of property and funds obtained from the sale.

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When the sale of pets is considered entrepreneurial activity

Trading pets that has signs of systematic activity and is carried out for profit must comply with legal requirements.

If a person conducts business activity without state registration or without the necessary permits, this is a violation of the law.

According to Article 164 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, such a violation may result in a fine ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, i.e., from 17 to 34 thousand hryvnias.

In addition to the fine, the court may apply confiscation of products, equipment, raw materials, production tools, and funds obtained as a result of illegal activity.

If such a violation is committed again within a year or the activity is associated with receiving significant income, the fine may increase to 5,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens. This amounts to up to 85 thousand hryvnias. In this case, confiscation of property and income related to the offense is also possible.

Other reasons pet owners may be fined

Ukrainian legislation provides liability not only for illegal trading of pets but also for violations of their keeping rules.

In particular, a fine may be imposed for walking dogs without a leash or muzzle when their use is mandatory, as well as for not cleaning up after pets in public places.

For such violations, a fine from 170 to 340 hryvnias is provided, and for repeated violations within a year — up to 510 hryvnias.

For cruel treatment of animals, the law establishes much stricter liability — a fine of up to 8,500 hryvnias or administrative arrest.

Moreover, if a pet causes harm to a person’s health or property, the pet owner will also bear responsibility.

A case of liability has already been recorded in the Poltava region

A practical example of applying these norms occurred in the Poltava region.

In May 2026, tax service specialists conducted an on-site inspection of a local resident following citizens' complaints through the "TAX Control" service. The reason was information about her selling kittens of a popular breed with rare coloring.

During the inspection, tax officers recorded the fact of animal sale and established signs of systematic entrepreneurial activity. In particular, it involved regularly posting ads about selling kittens and using social networks for advertising and finding buyers.

Based on the inspection results, an administrative protocol was drawn up against the woman under Article 164 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses for conducting business activity without state registration. The case materials were sent to court.

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