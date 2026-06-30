Jeeps, All-Terrain Vehicles, and Enduro Motorcycles May Be Completely Banned in the Carpathians: Fines and Confiscation for Violations

Trips by jeeps, ATVs, and enduro motorcycles through the protected areas of the Carpathians may face a complete ban.

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In Ukraine, it is proposed to completely ban the use of off-road vehicles, ATVs, buggies, and enduro motorcycles outside public roads within the nature reserve fund of the Carpathian region.

The initiators believe that uncontrolled movement of high-passability vehicles causes significant harm to nature, leads to the destruction of mountain ecosystems, negatively affects flora and fauna, and creates dangers for tourist routes.

In addition to a complete ban on such trips, it is proposed to strengthen liability for violations, introduce effective control mechanisms, and define exceptions for vehicles used for official and economic purposes.

A petition to the Cabinet of Ministers No. 41/010204-26ep titled "On the complete ban of jeeping, enduro motorsport, and the use of other high-passability vehicles outside public roads in the protected zones of the Carpathian region" has been registered with this initiative.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that the Carpathians are a unique ecosystem, a center of biodiversity, and one of Ukraine's main tourist destinations. At the same time, in their opinion, the mountains are under threat due to jeeping and uncontrolled use of off-road vehicles, ATVs (ATV/UTV), and enduro motorcycles.

Movement of heavy equipment over mountain peaks, meadows, protected forests, and mountain riverbeds leads to the destruction of the natural environment.

Why they propose to ban jeeping, ATVs, and enduro motorcycles in the Carpathians

The use of high-passability vehicles in protected areas has a number of negative consequences.

In particular, it concerns soil erosion and the risk of landslides. According to them, the wheels of off-road vehicles damage the grass cover of the meadows, resulting in deep ruts that after rainfall turn into gullies and contribute to erosion.

Also, the equipment can destroy habitats of rare plants, including those listed in the Red Book of Ukraine, as well as natural habitats of wild animals.

Special attention is drawn to noise pollution. According to the authors, the loud engine noise frightens wild animals and birds, forcing them to leave nesting and breeding sites.

Moreover, they believe that jeeping worsens the condition of tourist routes, turning some sections into impassable mud and creating dangers for hiking tourists.

What restrictions and fines are proposed for jeeping in the Carpathians

The Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, and members of parliament call to:

legally prohibit the entry and movement of any private mechanical high-passability vehicles (jeeps, ATVs, buggies, and enduro motorcycles) outside public roads within the nature reserve fund of the Carpathian region;

strengthen liability for violations of this regime, significantly increase fines, and provide for confiscation of vehicles in favor of the state or Armed Forces of Ukraine in case of repeated or malicious violations;

introduce control mechanisms by obliging administrations of national natural parks, forestry enterprises, and environmental control bodies to install barriers, camera traps at entrances to protected zones, and regularly conduct joint raids with the police;

define exceptions, allowing movement of special equipment only for forestry workers, State Emergency Service rescuers, servicemen, border guards, as well as local residents conducting economic activities with special permits.

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