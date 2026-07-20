  1. Publications
  2. / Legislation

After a Report of Domestic Violence, Social Services Will Be Required to Assess Risks to Children in These Families.

10:30, 20 July 2026 116
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The state has finally recognised the "invisible" victims of domestic violence: a new initiative compels the system to acknowledge that a threat in the family is a threat to the child at home.
After a Report of Domestic Violence, Social Services Will Be Required to Assess Risks to Children in These Families.
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Domestic violence is never limited to a single victim. It destroys the lives of entire families, and the most vulnerable witnesses and hidden victims often become children. In today’s reality, a child often remains in the shadow of the adult victim, which creates additional opportunities for the abuser to exert pressure or physical harm on the most vulnerable family members.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada is taking a step to overcome the "invisibility" of children in domestic violence cases. Bill No. 15418 proposes a new approach to protecting victims. The document obliges support services to assess the level of danger not only for the person who sought help but also for every child living in the domestic violence environment. This step can significantly change the response system, making it more comprehensive and focused on preventing tragedies, not just their consequences.

The bill proposes to revise paragraph 2-1 of part one of Article 14 of the current Law "On Prevention and Counteraction to Domestic Violence" in a new edition. The main change concerns expanding the powers of general and specialised victim support services.

According to the draft, these services will be required to carry out: "risk assessment threatening the victim with simultaneous determination of risks to each child living with the victim".

This means that the assessment of the likelihood of repeated violence, severe consequences, or even death must now be conducted separately for each family member. The state is moving from general monitoring of the situation to a detailed analysis of the safety of each child individually.

Why is this needed now?

Legislation defines risk assessment as the evaluation of the likelihood of continued violence or fatal consequences for the victim.

However, in practice, a situation arose where support services, focusing on protecting the adult victim, for example, the mother, could ignore specific threats to children living in the same premises.

The current law does not contain a direct requirement for mandatory risk assessment specifically for the child, which can lead to additional threats from the abuser. A child who witnesses violence is automatically considered a victim, but without a formal risk assessment for them, it is difficult to develop an effective safety plan.

The need to regulate the issue of risk assessment for each child is a logical continuation of the strategy of digitalisation and improving the effectiveness of social services, where every citizen must be "visible" to the legal system.

The project is based on the norms of the Constitution of Ukraine and the specialised Law "On Prevention and Counteraction to Domestic Violence." An important aspect for lawyers and public administrators is that the implementation of these changes does not require additional expenses from the State Budget. This makes the reform maximally realistic for implementation in a short time, as it concerns the redistribution of powers and changes in the protocols of already existing services.

Despite the obvious benefits, any change in the social-legal sphere carries certain risks. Assessing danger to a child requires specific psychological and pedagogical knowledge. There is a possibility that service workers without proper training may conduct such assessments formally.

The assessment procedure can be stressful for the child. It is necessary to clearly develop a methodology so that the assessment itself does not become a repeated trauma.

Legal recognition that the threat to a child is an integral part of any act of domestic violence against a family member will contribute to the real protection of the child’s interests.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

 

Popular news

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

12:03, 19 July 2026 8k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 6k
Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

13:33, 19 July 2026 6k
Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 12k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 26k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

300 Electricians, Plumbers, and Welders Must Be Ready 24/7 to Eliminate the Consequences of Attacks: The Cabinet of Ministers Launches New Rules

This mechanism is provided by the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 909, which introduces a two-year experiment to form national recovery brigades.

After a Report of Domestic Violence, Social Services Will Be Required to Assess Risks to Children in These Families.

The state has finally recognised the "invisible" victims of domestic violence: a new initiative compels the system to acknowledge that a threat in the family is a threat to the child at home.

The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

The Committee on Law Enforcement Activities supported bill 15260, which grants the National Police the right to identify unjustified assets and collect evidence for their recovery by the state revenue.

NBU Eases Restrictions for Carriers: How Ukrainian Operators Will Pay Customs Fees in the EU

Logistics without borders: The National Bank adapts currency regulation to the new European Union rules.

Inheritance or Criminal Case: Why You Cannot Withdraw Money from a Deceased Relative's Card

Many mistakenly believe that if they know the PIN code or have the card in hand, they can freely withdraw funds.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]