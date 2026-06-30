  1. In Ukraine

Company in Canada Will Pause Work Due to GTA VI Release: Employees Given Two Days Off to Play

22:54, 30 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The company explained that the decision was made after analyzing leave requests, productivity forecasts, and an "unusually high level of excitement" among employees.
Company in Canada Will Pause Work Due to GTA VI Release: Employees Given Two Days Off to Play
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Canadian company Edison Motors announced a temporary company-wide work suspension due to the release of the game Grand Theft Auto VI. The company will not operate on November 19 and 20, 2026.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The corresponding message was addressed by the company's CEO to employees, clients, suppliers, investors, and partners.

The company explained that the decision was made after analyzing leave requests, productivity forecasts, and an "unusually high level of excitement" among employees related to the release of the new installment of the iconic Grand Theft Auto series.

The statement notes that some employees have already informed management of their unavailability on these days or stated that they will be "conducting important research in Vice City" — the fictional city where the events of GTA VI take place.

It is also noted that some employees plan to start playing the game immediately after its midnight release and may "not return to a functional state" until the end of the weekend.

Edison Motors also joked that normal company operations will resume after employees spend the weekend "stealing cars, fleeing from law enforcement, engaging in dubious entrepreneurial activities, and other antics in Vice City."

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Ignoring Territorial Recruitment Center Summons Does Not Automatically Mean Employee Dismissal: What Employers Need to Know

Ignoring summons from the Territorial Recruitment Center by an employee is not an independent ground for dismissal: in which cases an employer can terminate employment relations, and what obligations the employer has regarding military registration of employees.

IDPs will be checked through registries: The Cabinet expanded grounds for refusal of housing vouchers

IDPs who lost housing after 2022 or used mortgage programs will not be able to receive a housing voucher — the government has tightened checks.

The New Civil Code of Ukraine May Restrict Media Freedom

A legal opinion prepared within the Council of Europe project on the new Civil Code warns of systemic risks to freedom of speech and digital "traps."

Anti-corruption strategy contains constitutional risks: contradictions found in all three bills in the Verkhovna Rada

Three bills on the Anti-corruption Strategy propose different models for reforming the NACP, SBI, and SACPO, while simultaneously containing risks of interference with the independence of the judiciary and requiring amendments to the Constitution.

Housing rental between a sole proprietor and an individual: who pays taxes and what mandatory payments are provided by law

According to the Tax Code of Ukraine, taxes on income from housing rental are withheld by the tenant, as they act as the tax agent.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]