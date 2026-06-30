Company in Canada Will Pause Work Due to GTA VI Release: Employees Given Two Days Off to Play

The company explained that the decision was made after analyzing leave requests, productivity forecasts, and an "unusually high level of excitement" among employees.

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Canadian company Edison Motors announced a temporary company-wide work suspension due to the release of the game Grand Theft Auto VI. The company will not operate on November 19 and 20, 2026.

The corresponding message was addressed by the company's CEO to employees, clients, suppliers, investors, and partners.

The company explained that the decision was made after analyzing leave requests, productivity forecasts, and an "unusually high level of excitement" among employees related to the release of the new installment of the iconic Grand Theft Auto series.

The statement notes that some employees have already informed management of their unavailability on these days or stated that they will be "conducting important research in Vice City" — the fictional city where the events of GTA VI take place.

It is also noted that some employees plan to start playing the game immediately after its midnight release and may "not return to a functional state" until the end of the weekend.

Edison Motors also joked that normal company operations will resume after employees spend the weekend "stealing cars, fleeing from law enforcement, engaging in dubious entrepreneurial activities, and other antics in Vice City."

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