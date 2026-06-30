Concealed assets worth over 6 million UAH from declaration: a deputy to be tried in Zakarpattia

During a full audit of his 2024 annual declaration, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) found that the official concealed land, a two-story residential building, and his wife's income from declaration.

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The Tyachiv District Prosecutor's Office, based in part on materials from a full declaration audit conducted by the NACP, sent an indictment to court against a deputy of the Dubove settlement council for knowingly providing false information in the declaration exceeding 6 million UAH. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

During the full audit of his 2024 annual declaration, the NACP established that the official concealed from declaration:

- a land plot of 1250 sq. m in the village of Krasna, Zakarpattia region;

- an unfinished construction object located on it - a two-story residential building with utility rooms, where he lived with his family.

- information about income received by him and his wife exceeding 89,500 thousand UAH.

Overall, the amount of false information in the declaration established by the audit and investigation data exceeded 6 million UAH.

The deputy's actions were qualified under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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