Concealed assets worth over 6 million UAH from declaration: a deputy to be tried in Zakarpattia
The Tyachiv District Prosecutor's Office, based in part on materials from a full declaration audit conducted by the NACP, sent an indictment to court against a deputy of the Dubove settlement council for knowingly providing false information in the declaration exceeding 6 million UAH. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.
During the full audit of his 2024 annual declaration, the NACP established that the official concealed from declaration:
- a land plot of 1250 sq. m in the village of Krasna, Zakarpattia region;
- an unfinished construction object located on it - a two-story residential building with utility rooms, where he lived with his family.
- information about income received by him and his wife exceeding 89,500 thousand UAH.
Overall, the amount of false information in the declaration established by the audit and investigation data exceeded 6 million UAH.
The deputy's actions were qualified under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
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