How to Register Property Rights Online through Diia: Step-by-Step Instructions

How the state registration of property rights to real estate is carried out electronically.

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State registration of property rights to real estate can be completed electronically without personally visiting government offices. To do this, it is enough to submit an application through the Diia portal, sign it with a qualified electronic signature, and attach the necessary documents. At the same time, successful registration depends on compliance with the established requirements for the application, documents, and passing all verification stages.

How to submit an application for property rights registration online

The first step is to submit an application through the Diia portal.

An electronic application is submitted only if it is signed by the applicant using electronic identification tools with a high level of trust.

Documents can be submitted:

in electronic form if they are created in accordance with the legislation on electronic trust services and electronic document management;

as scanned copies (photocopies) of paper documents if it concerns state registration of rights registered before January 1, 2013, according to the legislation in force at the time of their occurrence. In this case, the copy must be signed with the applicant's qualified electronic signature.

How the electronic application is registered

After submission through the Diia portal, the application is automatically entered into the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate.

The date and time of acceptance of the application is considered the moment of its registration in the database of applications of the State Register of Rights.

Applications submitted electronically are registered in order of receipt along with applications received in paper form by subjects of state registration of rights or notaries.

At the same time, the application number generated by the Diia portal differs from the number assigned after its registration in the State Register of Rights.

What the state registrar checks

After registering the application, the state registrar reviews it according to the Procedure for State Registration of Property Rights to Real Estate.

During the verification, the following are assessed:

the presence of all documents necessary for the relevant registration action;

confirmation of payment of the administrative fee, if such payment is required;

the applicant's authority to submit documents regarding the specific real estate object;

the consistency of the data indicated in the application with the information in the attached documents and the absence of contradictions between them.

Decisions the state registrar can make

After reviewing the documents, the state registrar may make one of several decisions:

leave the application pending;

refuse state registration of rights;

carry out state registration of rights.

How to receive the registration result

After completing the review, the applicant receives information about the status and result of the review through the electronic service used to submit the documents.

The Ministry of Justice notes that knowing the algorithm of electronic state registration of property rights is useful both for property owners and for notaries and business representatives. This allows faster orientation in the procedure of submitting documents online and effective use of digital government services.

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