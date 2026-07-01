In Mykolaiv region, a scheme for leaving the country through a fake marriage was uncovered – two women face up to 9 years in prison

The police detained two women from Pervomaisk who, according to the investigation, organized a fake marriage for $3,000 to ensure the departure of a conscripted man outside Ukraine.

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In the Mykolaiv region, a scheme related to arranging a fake marriage for the purpose of illegally leaving the country by a conscripted man was uncovered. This was reported by the Migration Police Department.

Investigators established that a 55-year-old resident of Pervomaisk, together with her 37-year-old daughter, who has a group III disability, organized conditions for the departure of a conscription-age man outside Ukraine for a monetary reward. They face up to nine years in prison for their actions.

According to the investigation, the organizer offered the conscripted man to enter into a fake marriage with her daughter. She assured the man that after the official registration of the marriage, he would be able to leave the country as an accompanying person of a wife with a disability. The cost of such a "service" was $3,000 USD.

After the state registration of the marriage and receiving the agreed amount, the police detained both women under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine.

The article's sanction provides for punishment of up to nine years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, as well as confiscation of property.

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