You can't take the driving license exam "for someone else": candidates will be constantly photographed

Special technical control devices embedded in the monitor screens at workplaces will periodically photograph the face of the candidate for obtaining a driving license.

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On June 30, amendments to the Instruction on the procedure for taking exams and issuing driver's licenses came into force. Now future drivers will have to get used to digital surveillance — the theory exam process will be maximally protected against fraud.

If there is no digitized image of the candidate's face in the Unified State Register of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (USR MIA), they will be photographed immediately before the start of the theoretical or practical exam.

During the theory exam, the equipment will monitor every movement. Special technical control devices embedded in the monitor screens at workplaces will periodically photograph the candidate's face.

These photos will be compared in real time with the photograph already in the MIA database to exclude the possibility of someone else taking the exam.

Exams in English for foreigners

Ukrainian citizens will continue to take the theoretical exam exclusively in the state language.

Foreigners and stateless persons legally residing in Ukraine have been given the right to choose — they can take the test in Ukrainian or English.

The official translation of test questions into English will be ordered by the Main Service Center of the MIA through the transparent public procurement system (ProZorro).

The provision on language innovations and English translation of tests will come into force three months after the official publication of the order.

Optimization of examiners' work

Changes also affected the regulations of the service centers themselves. From now on, one examiner will be able to administer the theoretical exam simultaneously to several candidates. The maximum number of candidates taking the test simultaneously with one inspector will be limited solely by the material and technical capabilities of the specific MIA Service Center (the number of equipped computer workplaces).

The order comes into force on the day of its official publication.

The exception is the provisions on the introduction of exams in English for foreigners and the procurement of translation services for test questions — for the implementation of this mechanism, the ministry has provided a 3-month adaptation period from the moment of publication of the document.

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