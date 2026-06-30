The Ministry of Finance Approved New Criteria for Enterprise Criticality: What Are the New Requirements

The document directly affects business entities seeking to obtain the status of critical importance for the functioning of the financial system.

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On Tuesday, June 30, the order of the Ministry of Justice dated 23.06.2026 No. 335, which approved new criticality criteria, came into force.

Enterprises, institutions, and organizations are considered important for sectors of the national economy if they meet at least one of the following criteria:

providing mandatory audit services of annual financial statements and annual consolidated financial statements by audit activity entities based on valid contracts with enterprises of public interest and/or enterprises of strategic importance for the economy and state security, according to the list of state-owned objects of strategic importance for the economy and state security approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 83 dated 04.03.2015, confirmed by a letter from the respective enterprise;

performing work and providing legal, consulting, agency, and other services for the Ministry of Finance based on contracts (agreements, memorandums, contracts) concluded for a period of at least six months, regarding the management of state-owned objects, implementation of state debt policy, dispute resolution, and consideration of cases related to the fulfillment of Ukraine's state debt obligations;

providing legal or consulting services that meet the needs of enterprises, institutions, and organizations under the management of the Ministry of Finance or over which the Ministry of Finance exercises corporate rights management functions belonging to the state in their authorized capitals, or exercises control over their activities, if the absence of such services would lead to disruption of stable functioning of such enterprises, institutions, and organizations, confirmed by a letter from the respective enterprise, institution, or organization;

carrying out public oversight of audit activities;

being under the management of the Ministry of Finance or the Ministry of Finance exercising corporate rights management functions belonging to the state in their authorized capitals, or exercising control over their activities.

Order No. 335 came into force on the day of official publication, i.e., June 30, 2026.

Previously, we wrote that the procedure for reserving conscripts is regulated by Article 25 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 76 dated January 27, 2023.

The right to reservation is granted to:

category "A" civil servants and certain officials of local self-government bodies;

category "B" and "C" civil servants and local self-government officials within established quotas;

employees of enterprises, institutions, and organizations performing mobilization tasks;

employees of enterprises, institutions, and organizations recognized as critically important for the functioning of the economy, ensuring the livelihood of the population, or the needs of the Defense Forces.

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