On July 1, power outage schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine

The reason for the restrictions is a significant increase in energy consumption due to hot weather.

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On Wednesday, July 1, consumption restriction measures will be forcibly applied in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo.

5:00 PM – 10:00 PM – power limitation schedules for industry and business

5:00 PM – 10:00 PM – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (within one queue)

They note that the reason for the restrictions is a significant increase in energy consumption due to hot weather.

"The situation in the energy system may change. Follow the announcements on the pages of distribution system operators (oblenergo) in your region," Ukrenergo added.

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