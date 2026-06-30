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Oleksandr Syrskyi: Russia may launch an offensive on Chernihiv region

19:15, 30 June 2026
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Oleksandr Syrskyi did not rule out a Russian offensive from Bryansk region towards Chernihiv region.
Oleksandr Syrskyi: Russia may launch an offensive on Chernihiv region
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Russia may launch an offensive on the Chernihiv region from the territory of Bryansk region, however, the Defense Forces are preparing for such a scenario. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

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According to him, Putin tasked the Russian General Staff with calculating various options for conducting an offensive operation — including from the territory of Belarus — with the aim of attempting to capture Kyiv and other Ukrainian territories.

“How realistic they are — considering recent events, I do not think the Belarusian leadership will dare to provide territory to the aggressor for use as a foothold to conduct an offensive operation. At the same time, of course, we take this option into account,” Syrskyi said in an interview with TSN.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, at the moment the most likely offensive actions of the enemy in the North are from the territory of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

“This is a realistic option and, of course, we are preparing for it. (A Russian offensive is possible — ed.) on the Chernihiv region — with the aim of diverting part of our troops from the main important directions, including those where we are conducting active operations,” he concluded.

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