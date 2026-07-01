Spawning season is over, but restrictions remain: how to legally catch crayfish and avoid fines over 3,000 UAH

From July 1, the seasonal ban on catching river crayfish has ended in most water bodies of Ukraine, but fishermen must follow established rules, as violations entail compensation for damages.

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In summer, the fishing season is in full swing, but catching river crayfish is carried out according to the rules established by the State Agency of Ukraine for Melioration Development, Fisheries, and Food Programs and its territorial bodies.

In most water bodies of Ukraine, the ban on catching crayfish is in effect during their breeding and molting period. Usually, it lasts from December 1 to June 30, but in some regions, the dates may vary depending on the orders of the territorial bodies of the State Fisheries Agency and the population status.

After the established ban period, which ended yesterday, June 30, in most water bodies, catching crayfish is allowed provided the Rules of Recreational Fishing are followed. At the same time, before fishing, it is worth checking the current orders of the territorial body of the State Fisheries Agency, as seasonal restrictions may be extended in certain water bodies.

It is important to know that during the ban period, catching crayfish is a violation of fishing rules. For each illegally caught individual, compensation of 3,332 UAH is provided, as well as administrative liability in the form of a fine of up to 680 UAH. In addition, fishing gear and illegally obtained aquatic biological resources may be confiscated, and in cases of significant damage or other circumstances provided by law, criminal liability may apply.

From July 1, catching no more than 30 crayfish per person per day is allowed, observing the established minimum sizes and other requirements of the Rules of Recreational Fishing.

It is noted that the ban periods may differ depending on the specific water body, so before starting fishing, it is necessary to familiarize yourself with the current orders of the territorial body of the State Fisheries Agency.

It is allowed to catch crayfish by:

hands;

fishing line with bait;

slingshot;

crayfish trap-grabber with a diameter up to 70 cm and mesh size no more than 22 mm;

splitter.

One person is allowed to use no more than five fishing gear simultaneously.

As a reminder, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote that from June 1, in the Black Sea basin, catching Black Sea shrimp is prohibited until July 31 and mussels until August 30 due to seasonal restrictions established by the State Fisheries Agency.

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