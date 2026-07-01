From July 1, housing subsidies will be assigned from the month of application to the Pension Fund of Ukraine

From July 1, when submitting an application for a housing subsidy, it will be assigned from the month of application.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From July 1, when submitting an application for the appointment of a housing subsidy, assistance will be assigned from the month of application. This was announced by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

As indicated by the PFU, if the application for the subsidy is submitted within two months from the beginning of the non-heating (heating) season, the housing subsidy is assigned from the beginning of such a season, but not earlier than the day the right to receive it arises. This provision is stipulated by paragraph 75 of the Regulation on the procedure for assigning housing subsidies, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 848.

The Pension Fund notes that most subsidy recipients do not need to reapply — if the housing subsidy was already received in the previous period, only certain categories of citizens must submit an application for the new period.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.