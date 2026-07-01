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21-year-old BMW driver who caused a fatal accident in Kyiv did not have a driver's license

22:36, 1 July 2026
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A traffic accident involving five cars occurred on June 30 in the Podilskyi district of the city.
21-year-old BMW driver who caused a fatal accident in Kyiv did not have a driver's license
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In Kyiv, a 21-year-old BMW driver who caused a fatal road traffic accident in the Podilskyi district was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

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The accident occurred on June 30 around 9:00 AM on Ivana Vyhovskoho Street.

Law enforcement officers established that the BMW driver, moving in the first lane, collided with a Mercedes-Benz while changing lanes and grazed a Daewoo Lanos. After that, his car entered the oncoming traffic lane, where it collided with a Hyundai Sonata and a KIA Magentis.

As a result of the accident, a 51-year-old Hyundai Sonata driver died at the scene.

According to the results of the breathalyzer test, the BMW driver was sober at the time of the accident.

The suspect himself sustained a closed head injury and chest contusion. A passenger in the BMW was also injured. The driver refused to give testimony.

The prosecutor's office noted that the 21-year-old man did not have a driver's license. He had previously been twice held administratively liable for driving without the right to drive.

A motion has now been sent to the court to detain the suspect without the right to post bail.

 

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