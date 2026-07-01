In Kyiv, it is proposed to ban drivers from honking at intersections: a petition has appeared

The author of the initiative calls for the installation of special road signs and increased police control.

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A petition has appeared on the Kyiv City State Administration website proposing to limit the use of sound signals in the capital.

The author of the petition notes that according to clause 9.5 of the Traffic Rules of Ukraine, the use of sound signals in populated areas is prohibited.

The appeal proposes to install road sign 3.33 "Sound signal prohibited" at squares and intersections in Kyiv with traffic lights where heavy traffic is observed. At the same time, as stated in the petition, the sign's area of effect can be limited using plate 7.2.1.

In addition, the author of the petition calls on the patrol police to monitor drivers' compliance with clause 9.5 of the Traffic Rules in such areas.

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