According to preliminary information, Su-30 and Su-30SM fighters were in two hangars at the time of the strike.

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The Security Service of Ukraine, as part of a 40-day campaign to influence Russia, previously announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, struck hangars with fighters in Crimea.

According to the SBU, five confirmed drone hits were made on the hangars where aviation equipment was stored.

Preliminary SBU data indicates that Su-30 and Su-30SM fighters were in two hangars at the time of the strike. After the attack, a fire broke out in the hangar where the Su-30SM was located, indicating a successful hit on the target.

The SBU notes that the approximate cost of one such aircraft ranges from 30 to 50 million US dollars depending on the modification and configuration.

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