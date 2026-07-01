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SBU struck the military airfield “Saky” with Su-30 and Su-30SM fighters in Crimea

10:48, 1 July 2026
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According to preliminary information, Su-30 and Su-30SM fighters were in two hangars at the time of the strike.
SBU struck the military airfield “Saky” with Su-30 and Su-30SM fighters in Crimea
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The Security Service of Ukraine, as part of a 40-day campaign to influence Russia, previously announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, struck hangars with fighters in Crimea.

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According to the SBU, five confirmed drone hits were made on the hangars where aviation equipment was stored.

Preliminary SBU data indicates that Su-30 and Su-30SM fighters were in two hangars at the time of the strike. After the attack, a fire broke out in the hangar where the Su-30SM was located, indicating a successful hit on the target.

The SBU notes that the approximate cost of one such aircraft ranges from 30 to 50 million US dollars depending on the modification and configuration.

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