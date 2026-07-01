The Ministry of Social Policy changed the criteria for critical enterprises: norms regarding prosthetics, orthotics, and social services added

Minimum production volumes and quality requirements with complaint control have been clarified.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine has updated the criteria for defining enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are of significant importance to the national economy sector in social protection of the population.

According to the Regulation on the Ministry, the order introduces changes to the Criteria approved by the Ministry's order dated December 10, 2024, No. 575-N (as amended by the order dated April 2, 2025, No. 162-N). The document was registered with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on June 26, 2026, under No. 937/46331.

New version of the Criteria

Criteria for defining enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are of significant importance to the national economy sector in social protection of the population

The definition of enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are of significant importance to the national economy sector in social protection of the population is carried out according to the following criteria:

According to their founding documents, they belong to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Social Policy and/or their founder is the Ministry of Social Policy or the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities according to the entry in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations; In the last 12 calendar months preceding the date of application, they have manufactured at least 300 prostheses and/or at least 25 prostheses with an external power source and provided them to persons based on contracts concluded with the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities within the relevant budget program, and the number of complaints about the quality of the product or service does not exceed 2 percent of the number of persons provided with prostheses; In the last 12 calendar months preceding the date of application, they have manufactured at least 500 orthoses and provided them to persons based on contracts concluded with the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities within the relevant budget program, and the number of complaints about the quality of the product or service does not exceed 2 percent of the number of products manufactured; Included in the Register of persons responsible for the introduction of medical devices, active implantable medical devices, and in vitro diagnostic medical devices into circulation according to the Procedure approved by the order of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine dated February 10, 2017, No. 122 (as amended by the order dated December 21, 2022, No. 2311), and in the last 12 calendar months preceding the date of application, they have manufactured at least 50 assistive devices for mobility and/or lifting devices included in the list of rehabilitation assistive devices (Appendix 1 to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution dated April 5, 2012, No. 321 as amended by the resolution dated December 7, 2023, No. 1306), and provided them to persons based on contracts with the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities within the relevant budget program, or manufactured components for prostheses with an external power source, and the number of complaints about the quality of the product or service does not exceed 2 percent of the number of products manufactured; In the last 12 calendar months preceding the date of application, they have manufactured at least 5,000 units of orthopedic footwear and provided them to persons based on contracts concluded with the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities within the relevant budget program, and the number of complaints about the quality of the product or service does not exceed 2 percent of the number of persons provided with orthopedic footwear; They are a state institution whose main task is to receive, register, and preliminarily review appeals received on the government "hotline" from across Ukraine, according to the Regulation on the Unified System for Processing Appeals, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution dated November 27, 2019, No. 976; They carry out activities to provide persons with prosthetic and orthopedic products in territories included in the List of territories where hostilities are conducted (were conducted) or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, approved by the order of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine dated February 28, 2025, No. 376, based on contracts with the relevant territorial branches of the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities within the relevant budget program; They are included in the Register of providers and recipients of social services according to the Procedure approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution dated January 27, 2021, No. 99, and:

In the last 12 calendar months, they have provided on a permanent and free basis one of the social services defined by the Classifier of Social Services (order of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine dated June 23, 2020, No. 429):

Provision of shelter — ensured round-the-clock and simultaneous stay of at least 10 persons or at least 3,000 person-days;

Supported living for elderly persons and persons with disabilities — ensured round-the-clock supported living for at least 6 persons or at least 2,000 person-days;

Physical accompaniment of persons with disabilities who have musculoskeletal disorders and use wheelchairs, with intellectual, sensory, physical, motor, mental, and behavioral disorders — ensured physical accompaniment for at least 200 persons;

or their main economic activity according to the NACE DK 009:2010 is:

Activities of nursing care with accommodation;

Provision of care services with accommodation for elderly persons and persons with disabilities;

Provision of other care services with accommodation.

The basis for the decision to define an enterprise, institution, or organization as one of significant importance to the national economy sector in social protection of the population is compliance with one or more criteria specified in paragraph 1 of these Criteria.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.