50% Discount Fine in Reserve+: Should You Pay It Immediately

According to a lawyer, the notification about a "50% discount fine" in Reserve+ should be considered as the initial stage of a possible administrative proceeding.

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The notification in the "Reserve+" app about an alleged violation of military registration rules and the offer to pay a fine with a 50% discount does not always mean that the person has already been held accountable or that the fine is mandatory to pay. As a lawyer explains, in many cases such notifications are formed as informational messages or an offer to resolve the situation by paying the fine. At the same time, this is not equivalent to issuing a ruling on bringing to administrative responsibility.

Automatic response to such a notification and voluntary payment of funds may be regarded as an actual admission of the violation. In this case, the conscript agrees with the procedure initiated by the territorial recruitment and social support center.

The amount mentioned in the notifications may be around 8,500 UAH with the possibility of payment at a "discounted" rate.

It should be taken into account that the notification in "Reserve+" itself is not a final legal decision and does not confirm the existence of an established fact of violation. In some cases, according to her, there may be no elements of an offense or the statute of limitations for bringing to responsibility may have expired.

And even if the fine is paid, this does not guarantee the automatic removal of marks in registers or the complete "closure" of all related procedural issues.