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When there will be no electricity on July 1: Ukrenergo reported on the situation in the energy system

11:25, 1 July 2026
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When the electricity will be turned off on July 1 in Ukraine, the current state of the energy system, and why electricity outage schedules are being introduced were explained by Ukrenergo.
When there will be no electricity on July 1: Ukrenergo reported on the situation in the energy system
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Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, on July 1, all regions of Ukraine will implement electricity consumption restrictions from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This was reported by Ukrenergo.

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As noted by the company, due to hot weather, electricity consumption remains high. As of 09:30 AM on July 1, it corresponded to the level of the same time the previous day. The maximum consumption on June 30 also remained at the level of the previous day.

Ukrenergo urged citizens to shift the use of energy-intensive electrical appliances to the daytime period — from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Information about possible outages at specific addresses is recommended to be checked on the official resources of distribution system operators (oblenergo).

In addition, the company reminded industrial consumers and businesses about the possibility of directed electricity imports amounting to more than 60% of their own consumption, which allows avoiding hourly outages and reducing the load on the energy system.

At the same time, Russian shelling of energy infrastructure caused new power outages in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kirovohrad regions. According to Ukrenergo, emergency restoration works are already underway everywhere where the security situation allows.

Separately, bad weather affected the operation of the energy system. As of the morning, more than 80 settlements in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr regions remain without electricity supply. Energy workers are restoring damaged power lines.

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