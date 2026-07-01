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The Verkhovna Rada supported in principle the bill on a new state award — the Order of Europe

12:19, 1 July 2026
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274 members of parliament voted for the respective decision.
The Verkhovna Rada supported in principle the bill on a new state award — the Order of Europe
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The Verkhovna Rada supported in principle bill No. 15359, which provides for the introduction of a new state award — the Order of Europe.

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274 members of parliament voted for the respective decision.

The bill proposes to introduce a new state award — the Order of Europe, which will honor Ukrainian citizens and foreigners for:

  • outstanding personal merits in supporting Ukraine's strategic course towards full membership in the European Union;
  • a significant contribution to providing assistance to Ukraine to strengthen its resilience in defending the independence and security of all Europe;
  • strengthening international cooperation in the interests of democracy, peace, good neighborliness, and the development of friendly and comprehensive relations between peoples.

The Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional Development, and Urban Planning has been instructed by the Parliament to revise the mentioned bill taking into account proposals and amendments from legislative initiative subjects, reducing the deadline for submitting such proposals and amendments by half.

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