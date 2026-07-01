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Dmytro Lubinets Outlined Requirements for Mobilization Reform and Transformation of Territorial Recruitment Centers

12:55, 1 July 2026
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According to the ombudsman, when they start checking every case of use of force — body cameras are off, and there are no video recordings.
Dmytro Lubinets Outlined Requirements for Mobilization Reform and Transformation of Territorial Recruitment Centers
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The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced the need for a comprehensive reform of the mobilization system and placed responsibility for its implementation on the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

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According to him, the current approach to mobilization processes requires a complete reboot, not just targeted changes.

Among the key proposals, Lubinets named the rejection of quantitative indicators for conducting mobilization.

Separately, he proposed changing the motivation system for service, in particular through financial incentives. As an example, he cited the "motivation by results" model, which provides rewards for the destruction of military equipment — both individually and by groups of servicemen.

The ombudsman also considers it necessary to transform the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRSSC) into "service" structures.

In addition, Lubinets emphasized the need to increase the transparency of the TRC's work, in particular by mandatory use of body cameras and video recording of all actions specifically in the TRC and SS. He drew attention to cases when recordings may be absent or turned off during inspections.

"When we start checking every case of use of force — body cameras are off, there are no video recordings," noted Lubinets.

Furthermore, he called to stop the practice of using balaclavas by TRSSC employees and stressed that the verification of military registration documents should take place exclusively with the participation of authorized law enforcement agencies — police, National Guard, or State Border Guard Service.

Therefore, the ombudsman also urged law enforcement agencies to respond promptly to possible violations and publicly inform society about the results of inspections.

Lubinets emphasized that "the approach to mobilization should not be patched up — it needs to be changed from scratch."

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