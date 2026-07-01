New criteria rules may affect about 20% of enterprises – Ministry of Economy

Also, if a person has several jobs, for the calculation of the 50% quota they are counted only once — at the place where they have worked the longest.

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The Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev stated on July 1 in the Verkhovna Rada that the current approaches to employee reservation were last comprehensively reviewed more than a year and a half ago — in December 2024. According to him, in the conditions of a full-scale war, such a period is too long.

He noted that the government resolution adopted in June contains three key changes: updating the criteria regarding the wage level, adjusting sectoral requirements, and changing the approach to calculating the quota for part-time employees.

In particular, the relevant salary criterion has been raised to three minimum wages — 25,900 UAH. For enterprises operating in frontline territories, this figure remained unchanged — 21,600 UAH.

In addition, the relevant authorities must review industry and regional criteria taking into account the needs of the defense sector and critical infrastructure. So far, 15 corresponding ministerial orders have been approved, with the rest planned to be published by the end of the week.

According to the minister's estimates, the updated criteria may affect about 20% of enterprises.

Regarding changes concerning part-time employees, they will now be counted in the 50% quota only at one workplace — where the employment relationship is the longest.

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