The Ministry of Health named symptoms of dehydration in children and adults

Severe dehydration can lead to the development of kidney failure and treatment in a medical facility.

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The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reminded that in summer our body loses water faster. In addition, the risk of intestinal infections increases — they can cause vomiting and diarrhea, through which a person loses a lot of fluid.

"This is called dehydration.

As a result of dehydration, the heart has to work harder, and the brain vessels constrict. This affects memory and coordination of movements, as well as well-being. Seizures and heart rhythm disturbances may begin," the ministry emphasized.

The Ministry of Health stressed that severe dehydration can lead to the development of kidney failure and treatment in a medical facility, including intensive care units.

"To avoid dehydration, it is important to drink still clean water (from 1 liter per day). Reduce the amount of sweet, fried, and fatty foods. People who have chronic diseases or constantly take medications should follow medical recommendations. And in case of worsening well-being, immediately contact a family doctor or the nearest medical facility," the Ministry of Health added.

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