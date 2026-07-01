  1. In the World

Belgian Court Recognizes Uber Eats Couriers as Self-Employed: Company Wins Case on Worker Status

20:46, 1 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Labor Court in Brussels ruled that platform couriers are not employees, despite demands for reclassification.
Belgian Court Recognizes Uber Eats Couriers as Self-Employed: Company Wins Case on Worker Status
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Uber Eats delivery service won a court case in Belgium regarding the legal status of couriers—whether they should be considered self-employed workers operating through the platform or employees. This was reported by The Brussels Times.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The French-speaking labor court in Brussels ruled that three former food delivery couriers for the Uber Eats platform indeed worked as self-employed workers. The couriers themselves insisted that they should be considered employees.

The court noted that the mere existence of working relations does not automatically imply an employment contract. It expressed this position in three rulings issued on Tuesday.

The decision also states that Uber Eats complies with working conditions for self-employed couriers, which are incompatible with the characteristics of an employment contract.

Separately, the court noted that neither algorithmic systems nor geolocation give the platform the ability to exercise hierarchical control over couriers.

The requirement for couriers to take photographs, as stated in the ruling, "serves only to confirm that the courier is indeed a person registered on the platform."

Uber Eats appealed to the labor court after the Administrative Commission for the Regulation of Labor Relations (CAR) in April 2024 supported the couriers' position and stated that they should be reclassified as employees.

The court ruled that the legal costs incurred by Uber Eats must be reimbursed by the Belgian state, the National Social Security Office (RSZ), and three courier services.

At the same time, the court's decisions draw attention to the difficult working conditions of couriers. In particular, it is noted that "it is obvious that couriers receive low pay for minor tasks."

The court also added that such a situation may create uncertainty and require significant availability, especially for those workers who have no other income and financially depend on working as food delivery couriers.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Consideration of the appointment of judge Nataliya Movchan to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC put on hold

The High Council of Justice considered the issue of appointing Nataliya Movchan to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court and announced a break for further study of the materials.

Do Territorial Recruitment Centers Have the Right to Stop Vehicles Outside Checkpoints: What the Law Says

Stopping vehicles by Territorial Recruitment Centers and police: where the limits of authority lie during martial law – this is allowed.

Social benefits can be lost: how mobilization or going abroad affect state assistance

Mobilization or the stay of a family member abroad can affect the procedure for granting or the amount of certain types of state support.

Four More Judges Have Left Their Positions: The High Council of Justice Reviewed Resignation Applications

The High Council of Justice approved the resignation applications of four judges from local general and appellate courts.

Why Military Families Are Forced to Apply Separately for Each State Benefit: Legislative Analysis

Ukrainian legislation guarantees servicemen and their families a wide range of social support, but most of these guarantees are implemented through separate procedures, applications, and document packages.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]