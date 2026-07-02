Deferment and reservation: what is the difference and who can apply

In practice, both concepts mean the same – temporary exemption from service, but their legal nature, registration procedure, and duration differ significantly.

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The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained to citizens the difference between deferment and reservation.

The department emphasized that Ukrainian legislation provides different mechanisms for exempting citizens from military conscription during martial law. These include deferment and reservation.

In practice, both concepts mean the same – temporary exemption from service. However, their legal nature, registration procedure, and duration differ significantly.

What is a deferment from military conscription

Deferment is the lawful right of a conscripted person to temporary exemption from conscription during mobilization, based on their individual life circumstances and status.

Who has the right to deferment from mobilization

An exhaustive list of grounds is defined by Article 23 of Law No. 3543-XII. These include family circumstances (for example, supporting three or more children), health status, full-time education, and other social factors.

Who should initiate the deferment

The initiator of the deferment is exclusively the conscripted person themselves. It is their personal right, so the responsibility for implementing this process lies with the citizen.

How to apply for deferment

The easiest way is to submit an application online through the Reserve+ app (for categories available in the app).

It can also be done through any Administrative Services Center (CNAP).

For how long is the deferment from mobilization granted

Deferment is granted for the period during which the circumstance that is the basis for its granting exists. Over 90% of deferments from mobilization are automatically extended – without applications, certificates, queues, or any actions from the person. This applies to both online deferments in the Reserve+ app and those processed through CNAP.

The system independently verifies the grounds for deferment through state registries. After that, the updated record automatically appears in the user's electronic document.

Currently, the automatic confirmation mechanism through registries operates for 22 categories of deferments.

If the data on the grounds for deferment require personal updating, an application for its extension can be submitted at any CNAP. Note that the Territorial Recruitment and Social Protection Centers (TCC and SPC) no longer accept such applications from citizens.

What is the reservation of conscripts

Reservation is a state management tool, a specific subtype of deferment granted not due to a person's personal circumstances but because of their professional importance for the functioning of the state.

Reservation of conscripts is regulated by Article 25 of Law No. 3543-XII and the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 76.

Who can be reserved

Reservation applies to employees of enterprises, institutions, or organizations recognized as critically important for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations, or the functioning of the economy.

Who initiates the reservation

Only the employer can do this. A citizen cannot independently submit a request for their own reservation.

How is the reservation processed

Reservation of conscripts is carried out by the heads (or their authorized persons) of critically important enterprises, institutions, and organizations via the Diia Portal.

What is the duration of the reservation

For employees of critically important enterprises, the reservation period is up to 12 months. After that, the procedure must be repeated.

Reservation and deferments: key differences

Thus, the main difference between reservation and deferments lies in the grounds for obtaining them, the initiator of registration, and the duration. Deferment is an individual right of the citizen, determined by their personal life circumstances, and its implementation fully depends on their own actions.

Reservation, on the other hand, is a macroeconomic tool of the state to preserve the human resources of strategic sectors; it is initiated by the employer and tied to a specific position and workplace, not to the personal characteristics of the employee.

Both mechanisms operate in parallel within a unified mobilization preparation system, ensuring the necessary balance between staffing the Defense Forces and supporting the economic stability of the rear.

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