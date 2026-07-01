Additional leave for a single mother: what happens if the child has already become an adult

Single mothers can use unused additional social leave even after the child has turned 18, if the right to it arose earlier.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The issue of granting additional social leave to single mothers often arises after the child reaches adulthood. The State Labor Service explained whether the right to such leave is retained if it was not used earlier.

It is noted that according to Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine "On Leaves," single mothers have the right to additional social leave until the child reaches 18 years of age.

At the same time, the legislation does not establish a statute of limitations for using such leave. If the employee for any reason did not use it in one or several previous years, the right to these days off is not lost.

Moreover, in case of dismissal, the employer is obliged to pay compensation for all unused days of such leave regardless of the grounds for termination of employment relations. This is provided for by Article 24 of the Law of Ukraine "On Leaves."

Thus, if a single mother acquired the right to additional social leave during the period when the child was still under 18, she can use the unused days even after the child has reached adulthood. A mandatory condition is the presence of documents confirming the right to such leave at the time it arose.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.