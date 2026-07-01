  1. In Ukraine

They want to limit the length of service during mobilization: 24 months for 50+ and 36 months for others

16:43, 1 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Ukrainians are urging the government to develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that will define the maximum duration of military service during mobilization, regardless of the place of duty.
They want to limit the length of service during mobilization: 24 months for 50+ and 36 months for others
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Citizens have appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand to urgently develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill establishing clear maximum terms of military service during conscription in mobilization. In their opinion, the right to be discharged into the reserve should depend solely on the total duration of service during martial law, and not on whether the serviceman serves in the combat zone or in rear units.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

A corresponding petition titled "On establishing maximum terms of military service during martial law (24 months for persons aged 50 and over and 36 months for others) regardless of location (frontline and rear)" has been registered on the Cabinet of Ministers' website.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that prolonged military service regardless of the place of duty leads to moral and physical exhaustion and therefore requires clear legal regulation.

The petition proposes:

  • To set the maximum service term at 24 months for servicemen aged 50 and over, regardless of the place of duty (frontline or rear).
  • To set the maximum service term at 36 months for all other categories of servicemen, also regardless of the place of service.
  • To count the entire period of mobilization—from the moment of conscription or contract signing—towards the total service time.
  • To develop a mechanism for planned demobilization and rotation—with replacement of servicemen by new mobilized personnel without loss of the Armed Forces' combat capability.

The authors of the petition call on the government to consider the rights of servicemen and to regulate this issue legislatively as soon as possible.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Digest of changes from July 1: contract for the Armed Forces, new accounts for military tax, reservations, and social innovations

From July 1, a large-scale package of changes starts in Ukraine: contracts for military personnel up to UAH 460,000, new reservation rules, taxes, and exports.

The problem of staff shortage in appellate courts: The High Council of Justice refused to bring judges Tetiana Tiutiun and Ivan Mosiondz to disciplinary responsibility

The Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice refused to bring judges of the Kyiv Appellate Court Tetiana Tiutiun and Ivan Mosiondz to disciplinary responsibility.

Search by the Territorial Recruitment Center and military service: can you really lose insurance record for pension assignment

The question of whether being wanted by the Territorial Recruitment Center affects the formation of insurance record for pension is directly related to the rules of accounting for the single social contribution and the status of a person in the social insurance system.

Disciplinary sanction applied to Kyiv judge Vyacheslav Pidpalyy for exceeding authority in a high-profile case

The Third Disciplinary Panel of the High Council of Justice held judge Vyacheslav Pidpalyy of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv accountable with disciplinary responsibility.

Farmers from Temporarily Occupied Territories are Offered Priority State Financial Support

Enterprises that lost assets due to the war or relocated from occupation can receive advantages when obtaining state aid.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]