They want to limit the length of service during mobilization: 24 months for 50+ and 36 months for others

Ukrainians are urging the government to develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that will define the maximum duration of military service during mobilization, regardless of the place of duty.

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Citizens have appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand to urgently develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill establishing clear maximum terms of military service during conscription in mobilization. In their opinion, the right to be discharged into the reserve should depend solely on the total duration of service during martial law, and not on whether the serviceman serves in the combat zone or in rear units.

A corresponding petition titled "On establishing maximum terms of military service during martial law (24 months for persons aged 50 and over and 36 months for others) regardless of location (frontline and rear)" has been registered on the Cabinet of Ministers' website.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that prolonged military service regardless of the place of duty leads to moral and physical exhaustion and therefore requires clear legal regulation.

The petition proposes:

To set the maximum service term at 24 months for servicemen aged 50 and over, regardless of the place of duty (frontline or rear).

To set the maximum service term at 36 months for all other categories of servicemen, also regardless of the place of service.

To count the entire period of mobilization—from the moment of conscription or contract signing—towards the total service time.

To develop a mechanism for planned demobilization and rotation—with replacement of servicemen by new mobilized personnel without loss of the Armed Forces' combat capability.

The authors of the petition call on the government to consider the rights of servicemen and to regulate this issue legislatively as soon as possible.

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