Prosecutor's Office Stopped an Attempt of Illegal Seizure of a Plot Worth 1.6 Million UAH in the Historical Zone of Kyiv

This concerns a plot of historical and cultural significance located within the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine in the village of Pyrohiv.

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The prosecutor's office, through the court, achieved the cancellation of the state registration of a land plot in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, located within the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine, and prevented its possible alienation from communal ownership.

As reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, at the request of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the court canceled the registration of a land plot of historical and cultural significance, located within the Southern historical area of the capital and in the protected zone of the museum in Pyrohiv. The approximate value of the plot is over 1.6 million UAH.

Initially, ownership rights were registered on this plot for non-existent real estate. Subsequently, based on this "ownership right" to the house, a land plot beneath it was formed and registered in the State Land Cadastre.

After that, the "owner" of the real estate applied to a notary with a statement to terminate the ownership right to the house based on a certificate of property destruction, although in fact such a real estate object did not exist. According to the investigation, these documents could have been used for further illegal seizure of the land plot.

The court, satisfying the prosecutor's claim, canceled the registration actions, thereby effectively preventing the possible illegal alienation of the land plot from communal ownership.

The value of the land that was protected amounts to over 1.6 million UAH.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", law enforcement stopped a scheme of illegal seizure of 6.4 hectares of forest fund land near the village of Polianytsia and the Bukovel tourist complex in Ivano-Frankivsk region, worth almost 14.4 million UAH. Three persons have been suspected of fraud and forgery of documents.