Does an employee have the right to annual leave during the suspension of the employment contract — explanation from the State Labor Service

The right to annual leave does not arise for the period when the employment contract is temporarily suspended.

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An employee does not have the right to annual leave during the suspension of the employment contract. This was reported by the State Labor Service of Ukraine.

The agency explained that during the suspension of the employment contract, the employer is not obliged to pay the employee's salary, provide guarantee and compensation payments, except for amounts owed to the employee on the day the contract was suspended.

Also, during this period, the employer is not required to provide working conditions necessary for performing the work, as stipulated by labor legislation, collective or employment agreements.

It is separately noted that during this time, no leaves, rest days, temporary disability benefits are granted, paid, or compensated, and no relevant applications or calculations provided for by the legislation on compulsory state social insurance are submitted.

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