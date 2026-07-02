Vodafone reported possible disruptions in communication and home internet after the night shelling

Vodafone users may temporarily experience difficulties with home internet, account top-up, and contacting the call center.

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The company "Vodafone Ukraine" (VFU), the second largest mobile operator in Ukraine, warned of possible temporary difficulties accessing home internet, topping up accounts, and call center operations following the night enemy shelling.

The company noted that engineers have been working on site since the night and are doing everything possible to restore services as quickly as possible.

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