Public transport trips can cost 20 times more — what passengers need to know

A fine on public transport can be issued not only for lack of a ticket.

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Millions of passengers use public transport in Ukraine every day. The law requires payment for the ride or confirmation of the right to a discounted ride with the appropriate documents or an electronic ticket, if provided by the transportation rules.

Administrative liability is provided for traveling without a ticket, and the size of the fine depends on the type of transport and the cost of the trip. At the same time, certain categories of citizens have the right to free travel according to the laws of Ukraine.

What fine threatens "fare dodgers"

Liability for traveling without a ticket is established by Article 135 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

According to the law, the fine is:

in urban motor transport, trams, trolleybuses, and the metro — twenty times the cost of the trip;

in suburban and intercity buses, as well as in suburban, local, and long-distance trains — ten times the cost of the trip;

on water transport vessels — five times the cost of the trip.

Thus, if a single trip on urban transport costs 20 UAH, the fine for traveling without a ticket will be 400 UAH. If the fare increases to 25 UAH, the fine will automatically increase to 500 UAH, since its amount is tied to the cost of the trip.

The law equates not only unpaid trips to traveling without a ticket but also traveling without registering or validating the ticket, as well as other cases when the passenger does not comply with the established rules for confirming payment. Administrative liability is provided for such violations under Article 135 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Who has the right to free travel

The right to free travel for certain categories of citizens is established by the laws of Ukraine. These include, in particular:

combatants;

persons with disabilities due to war;

persons affected by the Chernobyl disaster;

children from large families;

orphans and children deprived of parental care;

certain categories of persons with disabilities;

pensioners by age — in cases and procedures defined by law.

At the same time, the scope of transport benefits depends on the specific category of beneficiary. Different types of transport, the number of free trips, and the need to present an ID or electronic ticket may be provided by law for different categories.

In addition, local self-government bodies may establish additional procedures for implementing benefits in municipal transport, including through the use of transport cards, electronic tickets, or other local accounting mechanisms.

In which transport benefits apply

Depending on the category of beneficiary, the right to free travel may apply to:

city buses;

trams;

trolleybuses;

metro;

suburban bus routes;

suburban electric trains;

certain types of intercity transport — if such a right is directly provided by law.

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