What is the difference between a war veteran and a combatant status – explanation

The right to benefits, social guarantees, and other types of state support depends on the officially defined category.

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The concepts of "war veteran" and "combatant" have different meanings and are not interchangeable, explained the Sumy Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

Who belongs to war veterans

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection," war veterans are divided into three main categories:

combatants;

persons with disabilities due to war;

war participants.

Who has the status of a combatant

Combatants include servicemen and other persons who directly participated in the execution of combat missions.

Persons with disabilities due to war are those who received wounds, concussions, or illnesses while defending Ukraine, which led to the establishment of a disability.

War participants are citizens who carried out tasks to ensure the defense of the state but did not directly participate in combat operations.

The scope of benefits depends on the status

The Territorial Center emphasized that when applying for benefits or social guarantees, it is necessary to pay attention to which specific category of veterans they are intended for.

Rights, benefits, and other types of state support are determined not by the general concept of "war veteran," but by the specific status established by law.

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