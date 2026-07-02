Free Scar Correction for Veterans: Who Can Receive Treatment and How to Apply

The program is available to veterans, military personnel, police officers, and representatives of certain services.

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At the initiative of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, a program providing free services for the correction of scarred skin changes after injuries and burns will be implemented in 2026.

The Ministry for Veterans Affairs reported that as of today, 68 people are undergoing treatment under the program.

Who can use the program

The right to receive free services is granted to:

combatants;

persons with disabilities due to the war;

military personnel, including foreigners and stateless persons who participated in the defense of Ukraine;

representatives of civil protection services, the State Criminal-Executive Service, and the Special Operations Department of NABU;

police officers performing tasks in combat zones or directly participating in combat operations.

Under what conditions services are provided

The Ministry for Veterans Affairs emphasized that treatment can only be received after completing all stages of surgical intervention, combustiology care, and primary treatment.

Additionally, scars must be fully formed, and the patient must have no contraindications to laser correction of scarred skin changes.

What the treatment course includes

The program provides:

initial doctor consultation and development of an individual treatment plan;

scar correction procedures using laser therapy and injection methods;

doctor examination before each session;

medical support throughout the entire treatment course;

telemedicine consultations if needed;

training in self-care for the skin;

clinical evaluation of treatment results;

final consultation with further recommendations.

Required documents

To receive assistance, a referral from a family doctor, a specialized specialist, or a military unit (for active military personnel) must be provided.

It is also necessary to submit a passport, tax identification number (if available), a combatant's ID or a disability certificate due to the war, or a certificate of direct participation in combat operations.

How to apply

You can apply through the special form of the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine or contact the service provider directly with the appropriate application and consent to the processing of personal data.

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