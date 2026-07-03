Government extends moratorium on inspections for certain enterprises

Businesses will be able to focus on recovery rather than undergoing control procedures.

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The government has extended the moratorium on state supervision (control) measures to support businesses affected by hostilities. Relevant changes have been made to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated 13.03.2022 No. 303 "On the suspension of state supervision (control) measures under martial law conditions."

The basis for clarifying the approaches is also the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated 28.01.2026 No. 121, which changed the approach to applying the moratorium on certain types of control measures.

From now on, controlling authorities will not conduct inspections regarding certain real estate objects, in particular those that:

have been destroyed or damaged as a result of hostilities;

are located in areas of active or possible hostilities, as well as temporarily occupied territories;

are situated in areas of risky agriculture;

are located in areas contaminated or likely contaminated with explosive objects.

A ban has also been introduced on inspections regarding the execution of orders to eliminate violations of legal requirements if such orders were issued based on inspections conducted before February 24, 2022.

A complete ban on inspections is provided in cases where violations concern real estate objects that:

are entered in the State Register of damaged or destroyed property;

are located in areas of active hostilities or temporarily occupied territories;

are situated in areas of risky agriculture;

are located in areas contaminated or likely contaminated with explosive objects.

At the same time, the right of business entities to initiate a control measure at their own request has been clarified — for the purpose of verifying compliance with previously issued orders to eliminate violations of legal requirements, including in the field of environmental legislation.

Meanwhile, state control remains in areas concerning:

life and health of people;

environmental protection;

state security;

fulfillment of international obligations.

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On the Basic Principles of State Supervision" (No. 14030), which provides for a fundamental change in control approaches. This involves moving away from a punitive model that, according to estimates, was accompanied by over 500,000 inspections annually, fines amounting to up to €2 billion, and a 20% drop in direct foreign investment in 2025.

The new approach introduces the institution of independent audit: entrepreneurs will be able to independently initiate inspections to identify and eliminate violations without sanctions if done before a scheduled control.