The High Council of Justice will appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding possible interference in the automated document management system of the Solomyansky District Court

The High Council of Justice has initiated an investigation into facts of falsification of procedural documents in the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv.

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The High Council of Justice considered measures to ensure the authority of justice in connection with the revealed facts of possible interference in the court's automated document management system.

Essence of the issue

During the consideration of another disciplinary case, members of the High Council of Justice discovered facts that may indicate a threat to the authority of justice. This concerns civil case No. 760/23767/21 filed by Liakhovych against LLC "Morgan Capital".

According to the complainant, only one court hearing took place in the case, and since May 23, 2023, no new hearings were scheduled. At the same time, Judge Iryna Usatova provided explanations to the High Council of Justice with attached summonses and evidence of their delivery to the participants in the process for 2024–2025.

During an additional check with the assistance of the State Enterprise "Information Judicial Systems," it was established that the submitted documents were artificially created in the system with distortion of the actual dates.

An internal investigation at the court confirmed that the judge's assistant interfered with the automated system to create the appearance of proper notification of the participants. Paper copies of some summonses are missing from the case materials.

The materials of the internal investigation were sent to the Solomyansky Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv. As a result of the check, a criminal proceeding was registered under Part 1 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (interference with the operation of automated systems).

Decision of the High Council of Justice

The High Council of Justice supported the proposal of member Roman Maselko and decided to appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor General with a request to provide information on the progress of the investigation of the criminal proceeding dated June 12, 2026.

As previously reported by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the High Council of Justice responded to the report by Judge Roman Chorniy of the Bohunsky District Court of Zhytomyr about interference in his judicial activities.

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