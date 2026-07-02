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When schoolchildren will sit at their desks — The Cabinet of Ministers has set the dates for the 2026-2027 school year

18:40, 2 July 2026
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The school year will begin on September 1, 2026, and will last until June 30, 2027.
When schoolchildren will sit at their desks — The Cabinet of Ministers has set the dates for the 2026-2027 school year
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The 2026/2027 school year in Ukrainian schools will start on September 1 and last until June 30. At the same time, there will be no uniform conditions for all regions: the organization of education will be determined taking into account the security situation on the ground.

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The government, by resolution No. 847, determined that in general secondary education institutions the 2026/2027 school year will last from September 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

The organization of the start of the school year will be ensured by regional and Kyiv city military (state) administrations together with the founders of educational institutions.

At the same time, decisions will be made depending on the security situation in each individual administrative-territorial unit.

Thus, the specifics of the start of the school year in different regions may vary depending on security conditions.

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