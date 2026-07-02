  1. In Ukraine

Ukraine has appealed to nearly 40 countries to urgently transfer missiles for Patriot

19:36, 2 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Ministry of Defense urges partners to transfer missiles from existing stocks this month in exchange for future deliveries to Ukraine.
Ukraine has appealed to nearly 40 countries to urgently transfer missiles for Patriot
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ukraine continues to work towards a just peace, but Russia, having failed to achieve its goals on the battlefield, is increasing massive strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that on the eve of the NATO summit, it is critically important to make a decision on the urgent strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

During one of the largest air attacks, Russia used nearly 500 strike drones and 77 missiles, of which 25 were ballistic or hypersonic. Thanks to the work of the Defense Forces and the support of international partners, over 90% of cruise missiles and 90% of Shahed-type strike drones were intercepted.

At the same time, the ministry noted that the main challenge remains the interception of ballistic missiles due to a shortage of ammunition for Patriot systems.

In April, Ukraine signed a record contract for the purchase of hundreds of PAC-2 missiles for Patriot with the support of Germany, with deliveries expected over the coming years. For the first time, the process of purchasing about a hundred Patriot missiles worth 1 billion dollars began using an EU loan. Additionally, this year Ukraine started receiving missiles from European partners' stockpiles for the first time.

The ministry points out that the implementation of the NATO After Action Review standard has more than doubled the effectiveness of Patriot systems in intercepting maneuvering Iskander missiles.

However, the Ministry of Defense stressed that these measures are not enough.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov sent letters to nearly 40 partner countries requesting the transfer of Patriot missiles from existing stocks to Ukraine this month in exchange for future deliveries contracted for Ukraine.

Partners were also urged to contribute to the PURL and JUMPSTART mechanisms, which the ministry called the fastest ways to supply the necessary missiles.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the protection of Ukrainian airspace, critical infrastructure, and people's lives depends on the promptness of partners' decisions.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The High Council of Justice will appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding possible interference in the automated document management system of the Solomyansky District Court

The High Council of Justice has initiated an investigation into facts of falsification of procedural documents in the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv.

Investor paid over a million hryvnias for an apartment, but the cooperative did not recognize the payment: how to prove it if the receipt has defects — Supreme Court

The Supreme Court emphasized that when evaluating evidence, courts must establish the reality of the business transaction, rather than limiting themselves to a formal check of the primary documents’ execution.

Poland refused to register the child of a same-sex couple: ECHR stated that children's rights do not depend on parents' orientation

The ECHR recognized that the refusal of the Polish authorities to register a foreign birth certificate of a child, where the parents are indicated as two women, led to legal uncertainty and violated the child's right to private life.

Pavlo Vovk: The decision of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court was a consequence of systemic pressure on judges, ahead — ECHR

Former head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk commented on the consideration of his case in the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Reservation will "expire" in September: a 38-day countdown has begun for enterprises to preserve the reservation of their employees

Officially, businesses have only 38 days to confirm new salaries.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]