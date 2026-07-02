Ukraine has appealed to nearly 40 countries to urgently transfer missiles for Patriot

The Ministry of Defense urges partners to transfer missiles from existing stocks this month in exchange for future deliveries to Ukraine.

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Ukraine continues to work towards a just peace, but Russia, having failed to achieve its goals on the battlefield, is increasing massive strikes on Ukrainian cities.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that on the eve of the NATO summit, it is critically important to make a decision on the urgent strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

During one of the largest air attacks, Russia used nearly 500 strike drones and 77 missiles, of which 25 were ballistic or hypersonic. Thanks to the work of the Defense Forces and the support of international partners, over 90% of cruise missiles and 90% of Shahed-type strike drones were intercepted.

At the same time, the ministry noted that the main challenge remains the interception of ballistic missiles due to a shortage of ammunition for Patriot systems.

In April, Ukraine signed a record contract for the purchase of hundreds of PAC-2 missiles for Patriot with the support of Germany, with deliveries expected over the coming years. For the first time, the process of purchasing about a hundred Patriot missiles worth 1 billion dollars began using an EU loan. Additionally, this year Ukraine started receiving missiles from European partners' stockpiles for the first time.

The ministry points out that the implementation of the NATO After Action Review standard has more than doubled the effectiveness of Patriot systems in intercepting maneuvering Iskander missiles.

However, the Ministry of Defense stressed that these measures are not enough.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov sent letters to nearly 40 partner countries requesting the transfer of Patriot missiles from existing stocks to Ukraine this month in exchange for future deliveries contracted for Ukraine.

Partners were also urged to contribute to the PURL and JUMPSTART mechanisms, which the ministry called the fastest ways to supply the necessary missiles.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the protection of Ukrainian airspace, critical infrastructure, and people's lives depends on the promptness of partners' decisions.

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