Business inspections during the war have been limited: who is affected by the new Cabinet decision

To accelerate recovery efforts, the government exempted property of enterprises affected by Russian shelling from inspections.

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The Cabinet of Ministers adopted changes to the procedure for conducting state supervision (control) during martial law, which provides for limiting business inspections regarding real estate objects damaged as a result of the war or located in dangerous zones.

From now on, state supervision measures will not be conducted on real estate objects that have been destroyed or damaged due to hostilities, terrorist acts, or sabotage, located in territories of active or possible combat operations, in temporarily occupied territories, in zones of risky agriculture, as well as in areas contaminated or potentially contaminated with explosive objects.

The government notes that the decision is aimed at reducing the administrative burden on enterprises and creating conditions for restoring their operations, production, and maintaining economic activity during the war.

It is expected that this will allow businesses to allocate more resources to paying wages, supporting production, and development. At the same time, reducing administrative costs should help contain the growth of production and service costs, and thus price stability.

However, as Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted, state control remains where it concerns human life and health, environmental protection, state security, and fulfillment of international obligations.

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