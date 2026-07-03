Kyiv covered by acrid smog and smell of burning: air quality sharply deteriorated

In the capital, an increase in ground-level ozone and dust concentration is recorded.

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The Kyiv City State Administration reported that as of 09:30 AM, an increased concentration of ground-level ozone and dust was recorded in the capital. They explained that this is due to the heat, fires following the Russian attack on the night of July 2, and the absence of wind.

“The elevated ozone level is caused by abnormally hot weather, which promotes its formation in the ground layer of the atmosphere.

At the same time, due to fires caused by the enemy attack on the night of July 2 and the lack of wind, pollutants did not disperse in the atmosphere. They accumulated in the ground layer of air, leading to a temporary deterioration of its quality and an increase in the concentration of combustion products and fine particles,” the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

Until the air quality situation improves, the Kyiv City State Administration recommends:

▪️ close windows;

▪️ limit outdoor activities;

▪️ drink plenty of water;

▪️ if you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

According to SaveEcoBot data, during the morning of July 3, air quality in the capital gradually worsened.

At 05:00 AM, the citywide AQI PM2.5 index was 43, corresponding to a good level. By 09:00 AM it rose to 106, and by 10:00 AM – to 124.

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