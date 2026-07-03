Work 4 days and get paid as for 5: a new workweek format is proposed

Employees want to keep full salary while reducing the workweek to 32 hours.

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Working four days a week instead of five without losing salary — this model of work organization is proposed to be introduced in Ukraine. The idea involves reducing the workweek to 32 hours while maintaining full pay. According to the initiators, this will help Ukrainians better recover amid prolonged stress caused by the war, reduce professional burnout, increase labor productivity, and bring the Ukrainian labor market closer to modern European standards.

A relevant petition No. 41/010242-26ep has been registered addressed to the Cabinet of Ministers. The government is urged to initiate changes to the Labor Code of Ukraine and start a reform by introducing a 4-day workweek.

32 hours of work instead of 40: what changes are proposed

The Cabinet of Ministers is asked to initiate changes to the Labor Code of Ukraine, which will provide for:

establishing a maximum working time norm — no more than four working days or 32 hours per week;

mandatory preservation of full salary;

guaranteeing employees' right to proper rest.

Additionally, it is proposed to introduce a mandatory state pilot project with a clear definition of sectors, budget institutions, and private enterprises that will be the first to switch to the new work mode. After that, as stated in the petition, the experience should be obligatorily extended throughout the country.

Why the initiators believe four working days will be more effective

The appeal provides a number of arguments in favor of such reform.

In particular, due to the war, Ukrainians have been under significant psychological pressure for a long time caused by air raid alerts, shelling, lack of sleep, and chronic stress. In their opinion, an additional day off is necessary for nervous system recovery, treatment, full rest, and stress reduction.

It is also noted that the results of international experiments conducted in the UK, Ireland, Spain, and Iceland allegedly show that after switching to a four-day workweek, labor productivity does not decrease and in some cases increases by 15–35%.

The authors specifically refer to the largest British experiment, during which, according to them, the number of sick days decreased by 65%, and 71% of employees reported reduced professional burnout.

Less burnout, lower costs, and more time for life: what advantages are named

Among other expected results of the reform, the petition lists:

reduction of employers' expenses on office maintenance, energy consumption, and logistics;

decrease in staff turnover and costs for recruiting and adapting new employees;

preservation of human capital in Ukraine and creation of additional incentives for Ukrainians to return from abroad;

development of domestic tourism, services, culture, sports, and small and medium-sized businesses thanks to the additional day off;

bringing Ukraine closer to European approaches to ensuring work-life balance.

"Work not less, but smarter": how they conclude their appeal

The petition text emphasizes that the proposed reform, according to its authors, does not mean reducing the volume of work.

"This is not about working less, it is about working smarter and more efficiently," the appeal states.

The authors of the petition call on the Cabinet of Ministers to support the reform, which, in their opinion, will contribute to increasing economic efficiency and improving working conditions in Ukraine.

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